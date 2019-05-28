Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

WSIL -- It was another hot and muggy day across the region with highs making it back into the upper 80s but at least it was dry.

The remainder of the evening will stay quiet with lows dipping into the low 70s. Clouds will begin to increase tonight but the rain chances hold off until Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return by tomorrow morning with the possibility for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Southern Illinois and portions of southeastern Missouri are currently in the slight risk category and western Kentucky is in the Marginal risk. The main hazards will be heavy rain, damaging winds and hail. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.