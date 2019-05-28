Suspect in fatal shooting of a 15-year-old is shot by police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in fatal shooting of a 15-year-old is shot by police

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say they have fatally shot a man believed involved in the death of a 15-year-old.

Authorities say police officers assigned to the fugitive apprehension task force tried to arrest the suspect Tuesday on Chicago's South Side. Police spokesman Sgt. Rocco Alioto says the suspect pulled a handgun while in a vehicle. The officers opened fire and hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The suspect, believed to be about 20-years-old, wasn't identified. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted a gun was recovered from the scene.

Authorities say the officers were trying to arrest the man for the fatal shooting of Jaylin Ellzey on May 14. Ellzey and a 23-year-old woman were shot in a drive-by attack.

Police say that on Sunday they arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with Ellzey's death.

