Feds discuss plans to reduce invasive Asian Carp population

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at a press conference on Tuesday in Calvert City, Kentucky to discuss ways to reduce the number of Asian Carp.

McConnell discussed legislation which would provide $11 million to control the invasive fish in the Mississippi and Ohio River Basins. Ron Brooks director for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says it takes catching more than 100 thousand pounds of carp each day to make a dent in the population.

"What we can do as this state and other states we can have small portions that we can control and reduce," he said.

Biologist Duane Chapman says his team has been working hard to find methods that work.

"I've been to China I took a method they have off the shelf for controlling carp because it really doesn't work here in the United States, because we can't throw that much manpower [at it]," said Chapman.

Chapman says, instead they will try another method, "We want to work on barriers to keep the fish from getting into the lake and we can work on removing the fish."

The barriers Chapman is talking about are called bio-acoustic fish fences. They hope to install some as early as July or August.