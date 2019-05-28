Chicago's newly installed mayor lays out ethics agenda - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago's newly installed mayor lays out ethics agenda

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reiterating her intent to curb aldermanic power and push for long-deferred ethics reforms.

During a speech Tuesday before the City Club of Chicago, Lightfoot said her administration would push for reforms to prevent officials from personally profiting off their elected positions. She added she wants to strengthen the city's inspector general's office and raise penalties for ethics violations, among other measures.

Lightfoot talked about her goals the day before she is to preside over her first Chicago City Council meeting.

Lightfoot also emphasized the need to reduce Chicago's gun violence.

Seven people were killed and 34 wounded during the Memorial Day weekend despite an additional 1,200 police officers on the street. Lightfoot said she had no illusions on what would happen. She said there is no waving a magic wand that would reverse trends in the making for a long time.

