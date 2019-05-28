SIH Memorial prepares for uptick in deliveries

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Dedrick R. Bell, 41, of Bluford, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at a press conference on Tuesday in Calvert City, Kentucky to discuss ways to reduce the number of Asian Carp.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Each month, nearly 150 babies are delivered at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Herrin officials want to sell a lake the city owns.
(WSIL) -- During Johnston City's Memorial Day ceremony, a young man received a special honor.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin's mayor is making plans to send millions of gallons of water out west, to an area plagued with drought.
(WSIL) -- A firefighter injured battling a blaze on Harmony Church Road in Williamson County Tuesday morning is at home recovering.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- Route 34 North between Raleigh and Harrisburg is closed due to a traffic accident.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- We're getting our first look at the plane that landed on I-57 while trying to make it to the Cairo Airport Monday evening.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Carterville man now faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Saturday in Cambria.
