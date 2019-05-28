SIH Memorial prepares for uptick in deliveries

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Each month, nearly 150 babies are delivered at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. But, hospital officials expect up to 40 additional deliveries each month after Heartland Regional Medical Center announced it is no longer a birthing option.

Starting May 31, the patients from Heartland will have to go to SIH Memorial or Good Samaritan in Mt. Vernon.

Doctor Don Bishop, OBGYN Heartland Women's Healthcare, says moms-to-be will still have the same doctors. "People will still see their doctors in Marion, just they and their doctors will come to Carbondale for their deliveries."

Erica Hess, who oversees Women and Children Services at SIH, says her 130-person staff is ready for the increase in patients and newborns. Those staff members include nurses, c-section technicians, lactation care technicians and more.

To better prepare, the hospital has hired additional nurses, some who once worked for Heartland Regional Medical Center.

"It will be great to join forces and combine together and provide optimal care to the patients that we love so much," Hess says.

To ease worries for mothers who are soon expecting, SIH Vice President Al Taylor says the hospital has also decided to hold an Open House.

"We're very excited about being able to do this for the mothers out there," Taylor explains. "We know it's a tough time for those mothers expecting in the next couple of weeks, who are worried about where they're going to be."

He adds that moms-to-be and their families will be able to tour the birthing centers, ask questions and meet the staff, "Our focus here is to really get that group so that they feel comfortable and we open the doors for them."

The Open House takes place Friday May 31 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. No reservations are required.

If you have additional questions, please call (618) 549-0721 ext. 65252