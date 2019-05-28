Injured firefighter released from hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Injured firefighter released from hospital

(WSIL) -- A firefighter injured battling a blaze on Harmony Church Road in Williamson County Tuesday morning is at home recovering.

Firefighter Will Shelby was flown to Evansville, Indiana for treatment, but Williamson County Fire Chief Jeremy Norris tells News 3 Shelby has been released after being treated for minor injuries.

The Williamson County Fire Department asked for prayers on their Facebook page earlier in the day, as did Will's son, Dyllen.

Chief Norris tells News 3 Shelby was injured when a welding tank exploded in the fire.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

