Injured firefighter released from hospital

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Herrin officials want to sell a lake the city owns.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Herrin officials want to sell a lake the city owns.
(WSIL) -- During Johnston City's Memorial Day ceremony, a young man received a special honor.
(WSIL) -- During Johnston City's Memorial Day ceremony, a young man received a special honor.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin's mayor is making plans to send millions of gallons of water out west, to an area plagued with drought.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Herrin's mayor is making plans to send millions of gallons of water out west, to an area plagued with drought.
(WSIL) -- A firefighter injured battling a blaze on Harmony Church Road in Williamson County Tuesday morning is at home recovering.
(WSIL) -- A firefighter injured battling a blaze on Harmony Church Road in Williamson County Tuesday morning is at home recovering.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- Route 34 North between Raleigh and Harrisburg is closed due to a traffic accident.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- Route 34 North between Raleigh and Harrisburg is closed due to a traffic accident.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- We're getting our first look at the plane that landed on I-57 while trying to make it to the Cairo Airport Monday evening.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- We're getting our first look at the plane that landed on I-57 while trying to make it to the Cairo Airport Monday evening.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Carterville man now faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Saturday in Cambria.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Carterville man now faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Saturday in Cambria.
NEW YORK (AP) - New federal data released Tuesday found the number of new diabetes diagnoses fell to about 1.3 million in 2017, down from 1.7 million in 2009.
NEW YORK (AP) - New federal data released Tuesday found the number of new diabetes diagnoses fell to about 1.3 million in 2017, down from 1.7 million in 2009.
(WSIL) -- Seven southern Illinois communities will receive rural development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
(WSIL) -- Seven southern Illinois communities will receive rural development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The ACLU of Missouri is seeking a statewide vote on a new law that will ban most abortions starting at eight weeks of pregnancy.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The ACLU of Missouri is seeking a statewide vote on a new law that will ban most abortions starting at eight weeks of pregnancy.