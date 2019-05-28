Marion teen wins Illinois Eagle Scout of the Year

(WSIL) -- During Johnston City's Memorial Day ceremony, a teen from Marion received a special honor.

Christopher Atlee,17, was honored by the Marion VFW and the city of Johnston City as the Illinois Eagle Scout of the Year.

Atlee applied for the award in February, but never imagined he would win. He said being honored during a day honoring our fallen heroes was humbling.

"I've been a scout for 11 years and I've been coming to this service for at least 5 now helping out where I can and I've never been a part of the ceremony so that was surreal to me."

Atlee started scouting in Johnston City in the first grade. He just completed his junior year at Marion High School.

For his Eagle Scout project, Atlee built a flag retirement pit at the Marion VFW.