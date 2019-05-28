Herrin Lake No. 2 up for sale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Herrin Lake No. 2 up for sale

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Herrin officials want to sell a lake the city owns.  

Herrin Lake No. 2 sits near Route 148, several miles south of the city. Herrin has owned it for decades and at one point, used it as a source for drinking water.

Mayor Steve Frattini said now, the place is a haven for crime and garbage, "There's been undesirable activities taking place out there in the years gone by and no way of policing those types of activities with the resources that we now have."

Frattini says the property is worth about $1.2 million. The city plans to put the lake up for bidding in the next month or two.

