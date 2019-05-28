Bluford man facing meth charge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bluford man facing meth charge

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Meth at a Mt. Vernon business leads to the arrest of a Jefferson County man.

Dedrick R. Bell, 41, of Bluford, was taken into custody Thursday after the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division served a search warrant at 2312 Perkins Avenue. 

Authorities found meth in the office area of Mr. B's Elite Lawn and Homecare Makeover. A second business located at the same address was not involved. 

Bell is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver. 

A preliminary hearing is set for June 18. 
 

