Bluford man facing meth charge

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Meth at a Mt. Vernon business leads to the arrest of a Jefferson County man.

Dedrick R. Bell, 41, of Bluford, was taken into custody Thursday after the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division served a search warrant at 2312 Perkins Avenue.

Authorities found meth in the office area of Mr. B's Elite Lawn and Homecare Makeover. A second business located at the same address was not involved.

Bell is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 18.

