Route 34 closed due to traffic crash

SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- Route 34 North between Raleigh and Harrisburg is closed due to a traffic accident.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office issued an alert just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Detours are in place.

Southbound detour: Raleigh Road to Eldorado to US 45 to Harrisburg

Northbound detour: US 45N to Eldorado to Raleigh Road

