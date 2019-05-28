Route 34 closed due to traffic crash

SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- Route 34 North between Raleigh and Harrisburg is closed due to a traffic accident.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- Route 34 North between Raleigh and Harrisburg is closed due to a traffic accident.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- We're getting our first look at the plane that landed on I-57 while trying to make it to the Cairo Airport Monday evening.
PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- We're getting our first look at the plane that landed on I-57 while trying to make it to the Cairo Airport Monday evening.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Carterville man now faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Saturday in Cambria.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Carterville man now faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Saturday in Cambria.
NEW YORK (AP) - New federal data released Tuesday found the number of new diabetes diagnoses fell to about 1.3 million in 2017, down from 1.7 million in 2009.
NEW YORK (AP) - New federal data released Tuesday found the number of new diabetes diagnoses fell to about 1.3 million in 2017, down from 1.7 million in 2009.
(WSIL) -- Seven southern Illinois communities will receive rural development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
(WSIL) -- Seven southern Illinois communities will receive rural development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The ACLU of Missouri is seeking a statewide vote on a new law that will ban most abortions starting at eight weeks of pregnancy.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The ACLU of Missouri is seeking a statewide vote on a new law that will ban most abortions starting at eight weeks of pregnancy.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois House has approved legislation which would require insurance coverage for abortions, contraception and related medical care.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois House has approved legislation which would require insurance coverage for abortions, contraception and related medical care.
New York (CNN Business) -- Apple hasn't forgotten iPod touch lovers: On Tuesday it released the first new iPod since 2015.
New York (CNN Business) -- Apple hasn't forgotten iPod touch lovers: On Tuesday it released the first new iPod since 2015.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The National Weather Service now predicts flooding in St. Louis to reach the second-highest level ever - 14 feet above flood stage on June 4, topped only by the 1993 flood.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The National Weather Service now predicts flooding in St. Louis to reach the second-highest level ever - 14 feet above flood stage on June 4, topped only by the 1993 flood.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A World War II veteran from Indiana will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A World War II veteran from Indiana will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.