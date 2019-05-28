1 injured in Route 34 crash

UPDATED: 10:45 p.m. TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2019

Illinois State Police say Route 34 is back open to traffic after a crash forced it to close for around three hours.

Police say a Freightliner garbage truck driven by Rodney Spivey, of Elizabethtown, failed to stop for traffic on Route 34, near Mount Mariah Road, and caused a chain reaction crash with three other vehicles.

The driver of one of those vehicles was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- Route 34 North between Raleigh and Harrisburg is closed due to a traffic accident.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office issued an alert just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Detours are in place.

Southbound detour: Raleigh Road to Eldorado to US 45 to Harrisburg

Northbound detour: US 45N to Eldorado to Raleigh Road

