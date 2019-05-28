KC-area man drowns while swimming at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 27-year-old Kansas City-area man has drowned while swimming at the Lake of the Ozarks during the Memorial Day holiday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said 27-year-old William Gordon-Price of Overland Park, Kansas, drowned about 4:45 p.m. Monday near the Grand Glaize Bridge.

The Kansas City Star reports that Gordon-Price had jumped into the water and was swimming near a pontoon boat when he went under and did not resurface.

The Highway Patrol said the lake is about 60 feet deep in the area where Gordon-Price went under. The patrol said he was operating the pontoon boat and was not wearing a safety device.

Rescuers used surface and side-scan sonar searches in hopes of finding him. Divers were brought in to search for him and continued into Monday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.