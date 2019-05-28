Flooding worsens along Missouri River because of recent rain - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flooding worsens along Missouri River because of recent rain

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Flooding along the lower Missouri River will likely worsen in the days ahead because the amount of water being released into the river is increasing because of the recent rain.

But officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say the river will remain below the levels it hit in March when flooding caused significant damage in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.

The amount of water being released from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border on Tuesday and another increase is planned for Wednesday. The Corps' John Remus said more increases are likely later this week if the forecast for heavy rains delivers.

The National Weather Service says nearly 3 inches of rain already fell on the Omaha area over the past two days, and the forecast calls for more than an inch of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

