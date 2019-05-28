Feeling Aretha's spirit, J Hud honors icon at Pulitzers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feeling Aretha's spirit, J Hud honors icon at Pulitzers

Posted: Updated:

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - With bad weather in Chicago on Monday and her flight canceled, Jennifer Hudson fretted at the thought of missing her performance at Tuesday's Pulitzer Prize awards ceremony to pay tribute to honoree Aretha Franklin.

But then Hudson says she felt the spirit of the Queen of Soul - who refused to fly but traveled by tour bus to concerts and events - and drove nearly 13 hours to New York to make the luncheon.

The Oscar and Grammy winner, who will play Franklin in an upcoming biopic, says she's always felt connected to Franklin.

Hudson embodied Franklin's spirit as she brought the ceremony at Columbia University to church with a rousing performance of "Amazing Grace."

Franklin, who died last August, was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize Special Citation honor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.