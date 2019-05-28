Murder charges filed in fatal Cambria shooting

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Carterville man now faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Saturday in Cambria.

Alan B. Conner, 55, was charged Tuesday with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of attempted murder.

Authorities were called to the intersection of East Vermont Street and Walnut Street in Cambria Saturday morning. Two men - Dustin Bean, 38, of Herrin and Jody Price, 42, of Cambria - had been shot.

Bean died from his injuries. Price is in the hospital.

Conner is being held on $1 million bond at the Williamson County Jail. Authorities continue to investigate.

