Murder charges filed in fatal Cambria shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murder charges filed in fatal Cambria shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Carterville man now faces murder charges for a fatal shooting Saturday in Cambria. 

Alan B. Conner, 55, was charged Tuesday with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of attempted murder. 

Authorities were called to the intersection of East Vermont Street and Walnut Street in Cambria Saturday morning. Two men - Dustin Bean, 38, of Herrin and Jody Price, 42, of Cambria - had been shot. 

Bean died from his injuries. Price is in the hospital. 

Conner is being held on $1 million bond at the Williamson County Jail. Authorities continue to investigate. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.