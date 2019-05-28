Bost announces rural development grants

(WSIL) -- Seven southern Illinois communities will receive rural development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced the grants Tuesday.

“I’m proud to represent many rural communities here in Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “Unfortunately, rural communities across America believe they are overlooked. They want investment. They care about security and a foundation for economic growth. That’s exactly what these federal grants set the stage for. By addressing the needs of hardworking families in communities that are too often forgotten, we can strengthen our region for generations to come.”

The grants were awarded to:

Alexander County, Village of McClure

Grant Amount: $18,600

This investment will enable the village to purchase a storm siren to warn village residents of inclement weather and other emergencies. The siren will be a model 14V-B AC/DC Omni Directional warning siren that will provide an essential community public safety service to the village that currently does not have a storm siren.

Franklin County

Grant Amount: $24,000

This investment will be used to purchase a 2019 RAM 1500 crew police service patrol vehicle. The vehicle will be equipped with the police siren package and other related equipment. The county sheriff's department covers over 400 square miles and provides police protection to over 39,000 residents within the county either directly or through assistance to local rural communities within the county. This vehicle will replace a vehicle that has high mileage and needs costly repairs. The county currently has a fleet of 22 vehicles of which 10 vehicles have over 100,000 miles and seven vehicles have over 50,000 miles which leaves only five dependable vehicles. The county has a high number of drug overdose deaths due to opioid abuse and this vehicle will be equipped to respond to those specific emergency situations.

Franklin County, City of Sesser

Grant Amount: $25,000

This investment will be used to purchase a police vehicle with equipment for the city's police department. The new vehicle will replace an unreliable police vehicle that no longer provides adequate service to the community or reliable transportation for officers. This replacement vehicle will enhance public safety for the community and will benefit 1,931 residents located in Franklin County.

Pulaski County, Mound City

Grant Amount: $30,000

This investment will be used to purchase a tractor with bucket and mower attachments. The new equipment will provide the necessary equipment to service the levee system in the city's jurisdiction. This will enhance public safety and keep the levees certified for the community. This project will serve 588 residents located in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County, Village of Olmsted

Grant Amount: $25,000

This investment will be used to purchase a utility maintenance truck for the village of Olmsted. This maintenance truck is vital to the village as it helps them complete projects annually such as: hauling rock, roadway maintenance, cleaning debris in town, salt spreading during winter months, boat access maintenance and various other village projects. The project will serve 333 people in Olmsted.

Pulaski County

Grant Amount: $25,000

This investment will be used to purchase a 2011 International tandem axle dump truck to be utilized for various county projects. The county has over 230 miles of roadways and right of ways that are maintained utilizing six dump trucks that have an average age of 15 years. The truck will be utilized for snow plowing, spreading rock, hauling away materials, improve ditches and drains, in addition to other tasks. This project will provide an essential community service and public safety component to the 6,100 residents in the county and county employees.

Randolph County, Village of Baldwin

Grant Amount: $25,000

This investment will be used toward the purchase of a 2018 Ford All Wheel Drive Police Interceptor for the village of Baldwin. This is a replacement vehicle for the police department and will include the related police vehicle equipment. The existing vehicle is 15 years old, is not reliable and generates costly repairs bills. The new vehicle will be reliable and help the department provide better public safety to 373 residents in Baldwin.

