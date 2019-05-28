Illinois House passes abortion bill, local representatives vote no

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois House has approved legislation which would require insurance coverage for abortions, contraception and related medical care.

It also rescinds 45-year-old restrictions on abortion which are not enforced because of court injunctions.



The 64 to 50 vote came after about two hours of debate.

Republican representatives Terri Bryant, Dave Severin, and Patrick Windhorst all voted no.

Democratic representative Nathan Reitz also voted no.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Illinois Republican Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement:

“In just a few short years, the Democrat party in Illinois went from advocating ‘safe, legal and rare’ to abortion on-demand, at any time, for any reason, and funded by taxpayers. This is not the typical pro-life vs. pro-choice debate I have been accustomed to in my lifetime. The RHA goes much further. It’s an extreme bill that functionally eliminates any and all restrictions for the termination of a life up until the moment of birth. That is unconscionable and I urge the Senate and the Governor to reject this bill.”

Governor JB Pritzker also issued a statement:



“As a lifelong advocate of a woman’s right to choose, I applaud the House for passing the Reproductive Healthcare Act and urge the Senate to take swift action on this critical piece of legislation. With reproductive healthcare under attack across the country, we must do everything in our power to protect women’s rights in Illinois. I thank the chief sponsor, Rep. Kelly Cassidy, for her steadfast resolve in advocating for women across the state and country by carrying this bill. Today was a major step forward for every woman in this state and I look forward continuing my work as an ally by signing the Reproductive Healthcare Act into law.”

