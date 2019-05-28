Plane landing on Interstate 57 shocks first responders

PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- Emergency officials are still surprised a plane landed on I-57 southbound Monday night.

Sheriff Randy Kern says he had to have first responders repeat the details about the emergency landing because he was so surprised.

Kern tells News 3 there is so much floodwater in the area right now he's just glad the pilot was able to find dry land.

Look for more reaction tonight on News 3 at 6.



