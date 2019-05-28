Plane landing on Interstate 57 shocks first responders

PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- We're getting our first look at the plane that landed on I-57 while trying to make it to the Cairo Airport Monday.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The National Weather Service now predicts flooding in St. Louis to reach the second-highest level ever - 14 feet above flood stage on June 4, topped only by the 1993 flood.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A World War II veteran from Indiana will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
(CNN) -- Burnout is now a legitimate medical diagnosis, according to the International Classification of Diseases, the World Health Organization's handbook that guides medical providers in diagnosing diseases.
CELINA, Ohio (CNN Newsource) -- The Mercer County Emergency Management Agency director says a possible twister touched down in Celina, Ohio.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Forecasted crests along the Mississippi River continue to creep higher with each passing day as more heavy rain falls across the Midwest.
(CNN) -- The devastating severe weather that has barreled across much of the Plains and Midwest this week is still not over.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal UTV rollover.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, but may feature just a little more sunshine.
(WSIL) -- After more than three hours of debate the Illinois House approved a change to the state's income tax structure.
