Second person dies after suburban Chicago hostage situation

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A second person has died in what suburban Chicago police say was a hostage situation.

The (Joliet) Herald-News reports that the woman died after suffering injuries from a fire and a gunshot wound in an incident early Monday in Joliet.

Police say the woman was inside a house that was on fire when police arrived in response to a report of a domestic battery. When they arrived, a person inside began shooting at police and was killed when an officer returned fire. The offender was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, where she later died.

Three police officers were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the two people who died.

