(WSIL) -- Three Angels Broadcasting Network is having it's annual Spring Camp Meeting next week.

It starts Wednesday, June 5 through Saturday, June 8. This year's theme is "Law of Love & Liberty" with a focus on The Ten Commandments. The camp meetings have been going for more than 20 years. The event will feature a variety of well know speakers and musical guests. Complimentary breakfast & lunch is provided.



Greg & Jill Morikone stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more details.