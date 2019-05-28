Flooding to get worse along the Mississippi River

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Forecasted crests along the Mississippi River continue to creep higher with each passing day as more heavy rain falls across the Midwest. While the weather pattern is set to change later this week finally bringing a break from the rains to the heart of the Corn Belt, the problems may just be getting started further downstream in Missouri and Illinois.

Tuesday morning, the latest river forecast projected the crest in St. Louis was still more than a week away at 44 feet. This height would be the second highest crest of record behind only 1993's historic crest of 49.58 feet. Records in St. Louis date back to the late 1700s.

Further downstream in Chester, the river Tuesday morning was at 43.1 feet, but a crest is not expected until Tuesday of next week at around 44.5 feet. That's over 17 feet above flood stage. At 44 feet, the Chester Bridge closes due to flooding along Highway 51 on the Missouri side of the river.

44.5 feet would be the fourth highest crest on record at Chester with three of the top four coming since 2016. The record crest is 49.74 feet in 1993.

In Cape Girardeau, Tuesday morning the Mississippi River was at 43.4 feet and still climbing. The new forecasted crest takes the river to 45 feet in the first week of June.

The Ohio River at Cairo, which handles a lot of backwater from the Mississippi River, has been in flood stage now for 110 consecutive days, shattering the old record of 97 days set in 1973.

The outlook shows a major weather pattern shift later this week, but it's still a few days away. Another round of heavy rain and severe storms was moving through Iowa Tuesday morning with another wave on the way Tuesday night. Forecasted crests take in to account the rainfall amounts forecasted for the next 24 to 48 hours, but it's possible forecasted river levels may still come up over the next few days.

