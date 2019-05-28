Shooting on popular Chicago trail leaves 1 dead, 2 injured - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shooting on popular Chicago trail leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police are investigating a shooting on a popular walking and biking trail on the city's Northwest Side that left one man dead and two other people injured.

Police say the three were walking on the Bloomingdale Trail that's widely known as the 606 trail at about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday when three males asked about their gang affiliation and opened fire.

Twenty-two-year-old Alejandro Aguado of Portage, Indiana, was shot in the chest and in the back. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office says he was pronounced dead at Norwegian Hospital. A 20-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition. The condition of a third victim - a 20-year-old man - was stabilized after he was treated for a gunshot wound to his lower backside.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.