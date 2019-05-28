Memorial Day UTV crash leaves 1 person dead - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Memorial Day UTV crash leaves 1 person dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal UTV rollover.

It happened on Monday (May 27) around 6:30 p.m.on the property at Knight Hawk Coal (formerly known as Old Ben #21) northeast of Sesser.

Sesser First Responders and Abbott Ambulance arrived on scene to find Bradley A. Rose, 29, of Mt. Vernon with traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 p.m.. 

Investigators say the area is marked with no trespassing signs and believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

