Nonprofit expanding resiliency program to rural Kentucky

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (AP) - The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is funding a program in Russell County and nine surrounding counties to help children and youth dealing with violence, addiction and other trauma.

According to a news release, the foundation awarded $200,000 to the Louisville-based Bounce Coalition.

The group is already showing progress with a similar program in Jefferson County Public Schools. Accomplishments include fewer out of school suspensions, an improved school climate and increased parent engagement.

The foundation and Bounce hope similar results can be achieved in a rural setting. Bounce will work with Russell County Schools and the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Ben Chandler is president and CEO of the Foundation. He says the program will help children build resilience to "toxic stressors" that keep them from thriving throughout their lives.

