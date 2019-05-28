Another hot day Tuesday, but rain chances return Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, but may feature just a little more sunshine.

Another hot, humid day by late May standards on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures this morning are in the low 70s and we'll quickly climb into the 80s through late morning. This afternoon, temperatures will peak just shy of 90º, but heat index values will be in the lower 90s. There's a very small chance of an isolated shower popping up during the heat of the day, but I expect most to stay dry.

Rain chances return by Wednesday morning with a couple rounds of showers and storms possible between Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.