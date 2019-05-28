Centre College president announces plans to retire in 2020 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Centre College president announces plans to retire in 2020

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Centre College's president has announced his plans to retire next year after more than two decades of leading the Kentucky college.

The liberal arts college in Danville says John A. Roush has set a date of June 30, 2020, to step down.

Roush will turn 70 on the first day of retirement.

The school says once he completes his tenure, only two previous Centre presidents will have served longer.

During his tenure, Centre's student body has increased by about 40%, and the school's academic profile, diversity and international focus have grown. Capital projects totaled in the hundreds of millions of dollars during his tenure.

The college recently completed a fundraising campaign that raised $210 million.

Officials say the search for Roush's successor will be overseen by college trustees and will begin in late summer.

