Woman dead, man hurt after shooting near St. Louis casino

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a shooting near a downtown St. Louis casino.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near Lumiere Place casino the Laclede's Landing area near the Mississippi River. Police found the victims in a vehicle. The woman was identified as 22-year-old Tia Buress of St. Louis.

Buress was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was shot in the torso and leg.

Police have released no additional details.

