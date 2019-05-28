Chicago suburb to offer VIP parking at Metra lot for $1,200 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago suburb to offer VIP parking at Metra lot for $1,200

Posted: Updated:

BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) - A Chicago suburb is offering commuters the chance to get prime parking at its Metra station at a cost of $1,200 per year.

The Daily Herald reports applications for the new premium parking permit are available for commuters in Barrington, a suburb northwest of Chicago.

The village expects to have about 90 premium spots, though the final number will depend on demand. The spots are closest to the Metra station downtown Barrington.

Other parking spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $200 per quarter, or $800 per year, starting Oct. 1. The daily fee as of Oct. 1 will be $3.50, an increase of 50 cents.

A Metra spokesman said the agency is unaware of any other towns that offer an annual VIP parking permit.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.