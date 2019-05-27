Plane lands on Interstate 57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Plane lands on Interstate 57

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: MONDAY, MAY 27, 2019, 9:40 p.m.

PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police tells us the plane that landed on I-57 was having mechanical issues.

Crews are now working to tow the plane to Cairo Regional Airport.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PULASKI CO. (WSIL) -- Crews are on the scene of a plane touchdown on Interstate 57 in Pulaski County. 

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department tells us that single-engine plane, landed at mile marker 5 southbound, on I-57.

Officials don't know how many people were on board, but they have told us no one was injured.

That plane's wing is blocking one lane of traffic, in that area. 

No word yet, on what caused the plane to land.

Stay with News 3, as we bring you updates on this developing situation.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.