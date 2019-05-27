Heavy rains, hail sweep through Chicago area on Memorial Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Heavy rains, hail sweep through Chicago area on Memorial Day

CHICAGO (AP) - A severe storm system has brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds through the Chicago area on Memorial Day, causing flooding in and around the city.

The National Weather Service reports hail up to 2 inches in diameter was reported in the southwest suburbs Monday afternoon. The weather service also says trained spotters reported that a tornado briefly touched down near Sauk Village on the Illinois-Indiana border. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Local media outlets say many streets are flooded from Chicago's South Side to the west and south suburbs, including Naperville and Oak Lawn. The weather service says nearly 2 inches of rain fell in under an hour in some parts.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's two major airports.

