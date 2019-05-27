Murphysboro holds Memorial Day service

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Congressman Mike Bost joined dozens of people at the American Legion in Murphysboro for a Memorial Day service. Attendees like Carol Andress and Doris Calandro, two friends from Jackson County say it was important for them to attend. They both have family members who fought for our country.

"My brother served in the army in Korea," said Andress.

Calandro adds, "Both my son and husband were in the service and I'm proud to be here. And my father was a World War I veteran."

Andress says the attendance has gone down, "The crowd is getting smaller and very small at times."

Calandro believes teaching the younger generations will the importance of Memorial Day will help, "I think its very important for our younger children to be schooled on this and I hope they would always be patriotic."

Both friends say they're happy communities put on events to show support to the fallen heroes.