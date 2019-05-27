WWII B17 bomber offering flights in southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WWII B17 bomber offering flights in southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- A World War II B-17 bomber is heading to our area, and you can take a flight on rare aircraft to get a feel for what it would have felt like for veterans.

The Carbondale Chapter 277 of the Experimental Aircraft Association announced the 1945 WWII B-17 bomber aircraft will be at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion on Tuesday, June 4.

The aircraft will be on public display and will be taking passengers on Tuesday, June 4th and will depart the following day.

To book a flight, click here.

