Eagle Scout's project helps residents properly dispose of Americ - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Eagle Scout's project helps residents properly dispose of American flags

Posted: Updated:

HERRIN (WSIL) -- A local Eagle Scout's project is now being used at the American Legion building in Herrin. It is a flag drop-box, where anyone can drop off a worn-out American flag 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Eagle Scout Gavin Schramm said the drop box is something he's wanted for the city for some time.

"It's good for the community, and I want to be a big part of the community as I get older. I think that this is a major part of helping the community, and helping others to just dispose of their flags properly. And just to teach the community," said Schramm.

hen the box fills up, the Legion will hold a ceremony during which they'll properly dispose of the tattered flags.

The drop box is located on the sidewalk in front of the American Legion on East Madison Street.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.