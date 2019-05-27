Eagle Scout's project helps residents properly dispose of American flags

HERRIN (WSIL) -- A local Eagle Scout's project is now being used at the American Legion building in Herrin. It is a flag drop-box, where anyone can drop off a worn-out American flag 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Eagle Scout Gavin Schramm said the drop box is something he's wanted for the city for some time.

"It's good for the community, and I want to be a big part of the community as I get older. I think that this is a major part of helping the community, and helping others to just dispose of their flags properly. And just to teach the community," said Schramm.

hen the box fills up, the Legion will hold a ceremony during which they'll properly dispose of the tattered flags.

The drop box is located on the sidewalk in front of the American Legion on East Madison Street.