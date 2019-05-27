City of Herrin, residents, veterans observe Memorial Day

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Dozens of folks gathered in downtown Herrin Monday to honor the men and women who died in defense of our nation.

Memorial Day services began with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem. Wreaths were placed below the Doughboy statue.

Guest speaker Patty Heckle served as a nurse during the Vietnam War. She said she's not only remembering the military members who died, but also the ones who returned home and were never the same.

"Eighteen, nineteen, twenty, 21-year-old guys, 22-year-old guys, same age as I, were injured," said Heckle. "I mean, with three amputees, with three limbs amputated, this kid has his whole life ahead of him. It's nice to remember the GIs because so many of them came home to not-so-nice receptions."

The ceremony ended with a volley of gunfire and the playing of taps.