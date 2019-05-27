Local restaurant closing its doors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local restaurant closing its doors

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local restaurant serving up American cuisine in Carbondale announced it will be closing its doors in about a week.

Newell House and The Grotto Lounge announced today on its Facebook page that it will be closing for good Wednesday, June 5.

