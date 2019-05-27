Aquatic Zoo opens after Mt. Vernon water issues end

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Life is returning to normal in Mt. Vernon after a water leak last week nearly depleted the city's water reserves.
(WSIL) -- A World War II B-17 bomber is heading to our area, and you can book a flight on the rare aircraft now.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A local Eagle Scout's project is now being used at the American Legion building in Herrin.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Dozens of folks gathered in downtown Herrin Monday to honor the men and women who died in defense of our nation.
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion's Aquatic Center had a busy opening on Memorial Day.
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- An overnight fire destroyed a barn in a rural part of Jefferson County, one of two that targeted properties early Monday morning.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local restaurant serving up American cuisine in Carbondale announced it will be closing its doors in about a week.
(WSIL) -- After more than three hours of debate the Illinois House approved a change to the state's income tax structure.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a few scattered storms on Sunday, things will quiet down for Memorial Day. A rain-free afternoon is expected, though it's going to be hot and humid.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received more than 740 reports of debt relief and credit repair scams in North America in 2018.
