Aquatic Zoo opens after Mt. Vernon water issues end

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Life is returning to normal in Mt. Vernon after a water leak last week nearly depleted the city's water reserves.

Part of that return to normalcy is the opening of the Mt. Vernon Aquatic Zoo, an opening that was delayed Friday because the water leak had not been found yet. Officials found it later that afternoon.

"At least they're getting it together now," Marquell Washington of Mt. Vernon said. "Better late than never."

Washington was in line when the Aquatic Zoo opened Monday with his family.

Lindsay Smith also took her kids to the Aquatic Zoo Monday.

"It's been awful, really," Smith said. "Of course, you have bottled water, but just not being able to do dishes properly, laundry, you know... it just definitely put a damper on the weekend."

Assistant City Manager Nathan McKenna supervises the Aquatic Zoo. He said the water park's opening has been derailed the last two years due to water issues.

"Hopefully this doesn't become an annual event," McKenna said.

He also says he's glad the park opened before the Memorial Day Weekend ended, "It's huge. It's a big weekend for us. We're a little disappointed we missed a couple days but we're open today, so we got people coming."

Several communities that get their water from Mt. Vernon are still under a boil water order. The Northeast Water District lifted its boil water order Monday morning, and Bluford Mayor Mike Bullard expects the other towns (Bluford, Belle Rive, Dix/Kell, Woodlawn and Waltonville) to start lifting their boil water orders starting Tuesday.