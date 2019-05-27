Johnston City honors fallen service members

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Johnston City residents gathered this morning to remember their fallen service members.

Dozens of people attended today's Memorial Day event at the Fallen Soldier Memorial Park.

The service included songs, the reading of the nearly 80 fallen service members from Johnston City, and the laying of wreaths in their honor.

Keynote speaker and Johnston City native, Colonel Lance Hafeli, said, "It brings a tear to your eye. It is important we honor veterans who have served, veterans who are serving, but for a small town like this, to take time to come out to pay tribute to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in wars, is very special."

Today's service concluded with a volley of gunfire and the playing of taps.