Johnston City honors fallen service members - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Johnston City honors fallen service members

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Johnston City residents gathered this morning to remember their fallen service members. 

Dozens of people attended today's Memorial Day event at the Fallen Soldier Memorial Park.

The service included songs, the reading of the nearly 80 fallen service members from Johnston City, and the laying of wreaths in their honor.

Keynote speaker and Johnston City native, Colonel Lance Hafeli, said, "It brings a tear to your eye. It is important we honor veterans who have served, veterans who are serving, but for a small town like this, to take time to come out to pay tribute to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in wars, is very special."

Today's service concluded with a volley of gunfire and the playing of taps. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.