Marion aquatic center opens for summer season

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion's Aquatic Center had a busy opening on Memorial Day. A line wrapped around the building waiting for the pool to open and some visitors were there an hour before the building opened its doors.

Once inside, children and adults were able to cool off in the water, go down the water slide or cannon ball into the deep end.

The pool normally isn't open on Mondays but the center's manager, Christy Underwood, says park board members wanted families to be able to enjoy the pool on the holiday for free.

"Just having everybody here together, knowing that it's free," Underwood explains. "And no one has to be concerned about about expenses, is an awesome kick-off for summer."

The cost throughout the season is $4 per person. But veterans, military members, and children under the age of 2 are free.

