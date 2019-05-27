Barn belonging to World War II veteran destroyed in fire

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- An overnight fire destroyed a barn in a rural part of Jefferson County, one of two that targeted properties early Monday morning.

The first fire started around 1 a.m. on North McCarty Lane in the far northeastern part of Mt. Vernon.

Evertt Atkinson has owned the property since 1938 and after he served in the military during World War Two, he came back and built the barn with his family.

Atkinson said he's at peace with what happened Monday.

"My wife and I put every building here and with our children," Atkinson said. "So part of them are gone. Part of the people are gone, too. But that's alright. Some things in life you can't change, you know?"

Atkinson said an insurance adjuster will survey the damage Tuesday.

No one was hurt and officials are investigating what caused the fire.

About two hours later, fire crews responded to this home on North Mayflower Lane in Dix.

Officials said the homeowners were sleeping when they heard popping and cracking around 3 a.m.

They escaped with no injuries but the log cabin home is a total loss and their truck was badly damaged as well.

Officials are investigating the cause but do not believe either fire is suspicious or related.