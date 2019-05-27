Grant money will help open Frank Lloyd Wright visitor center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Grant money will help open Frank Lloyd Wright visitor center

Posted: Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A $250,000 state grant will help pay for a visitors' center at Rockford's Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Laurent House , which opened as a museum four years ago.

The Rockford Register Star reports the Laurent House Foundation is among more than a dozen recipients of Tourism Attraction Grants from the Office of Tourism in the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The foundation will receive the money over two years. It recently announced plans to renovate nearby properties and open a visitors' center, gift shop and have offices and parking.

The 2,600-square-foot (242-square-meter) Laurent House, built in the early 1950s, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It's the only house Wright designed specifically for someone with disabilities.

An estimated 2,000 people toured the home last year.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.