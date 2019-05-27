BBB: Avoid student loan debt scams - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

BBB: Avoid student loan debt scams

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received more than 740 reports of debt relief and credit repair scams in North America in 2018. These scams cost consumers a reported total of more than $385,000, with the median consumer losing $799. Most commonly, these reported scams involved payment by bank account debit.

These up-front fees are illegal, and according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid division, borrowers are never required to pay for assistance with their student loans. Some scam companies ask consumers to sign over a power of attorney for financial decisions, use it to put the consumer’s loans into forbearance -- a way to temporarily stop or lower payments, during which loans continue to accrue interest -- and ask the consumer to make payments directly to them rather than to the loan servicer. In reality, the company keeps the payments for itself, and the forbearance eventually expires without any repayment progress being made.

BBB advises borrowers in search of student loan relief to consider the following tips:

· Do your research on the company and the options available to you. BBB Business Profiles on debt consolidation and other companies are available at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887. These include customer complaints and how they were handled, customer reviews and a rating from A+ to F.

· Don’t pay upfront fees to debt repayment companies. If a relief company asks for money before helping you, report it to BBB.

· Think twice before signing a power of attorney or giving a company your bank account information or Federal Student Aid website login information. These actions allow a company to make potentially devastating financial decisions for you.

· Don’t agree to a forbearance or deferment plan long-term without doing your homework. These should be considered only as temporary solutions.

· Don’t be taken in by promises of quick relief. The loan relief and forgiveness options available through the Department of Education still require years of payments, and these loans cannot be discharged through bankruptcy.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • BBB: Avoid student loan debt scams

    BBB: Avoid student loan debt scams

    Monday, May 27 2019 9:20 AM EDT2019-05-27 13:20:12 GMT

    CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received more than 740 reports of debt relief and credit repair scams in North America in 2018.  

    CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received more than 740 reports of debt relief and credit repair scams in North America in 2018.  

  • General John A. Logan often credited for founding Memorial Day

    General John A. Logan often credited for founding Memorial Day

    Monday, May 27 2019 9:15 AM EDT2019-05-27 13:15:08 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. General John A. Logan, a native of Murphysboro, is credited for establishing Memorial Day as a national holiday.  

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. General John A. Logan, a native of Murphysboro, is credited for establishing Memorial Day as a national holiday.  

  • Illinois lawmakers to debate abortion restrictions

    Illinois lawmakers to debate abortion restrictions

    Monday, May 27 2019 9:10 AM EDT2019-05-27 13:10:17 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- New legislation that removes abortion restrictions in the state is on its way to the House. It passed out of committee Sunday night.

    SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- New legislation that removes abortion restrictions in the state is on its way to the House. It passed out of committee Sunday night.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.