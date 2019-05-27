BBB: Avoid student loan debt scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received more than 740 reports of debt relief and credit repair scams in North America in 2018.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. General John A. Logan, a native of Murphysboro, is credited for establishing Memorial Day as a national holiday.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- New legislation that removes abortion restrictions in the state is on its way to the House. It passed out of committee Sunday night.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a few scattered storms on Sunday, things will quiet down for Memorial Day. A rain-free afternoon is expected, though it's going to be hot and humid.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois Airport officials said a small plane crashed while attempting to land at the airport in Murphysboro on Sunday afternoon.
The Lioness Club honors military veterans with the 11th annual flag salute in Cannon Park - using more than 400 American Flags.
MT. VERNON -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening.
WSIL -- Some of us had to dodge some rain drops today, showers and thunderstorms moved through the region this afternoon but at least it wasn't a complete wash out.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Our crew on the scene reports one small plane is upside down on the runway at Southern Illinois Airport.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died.
