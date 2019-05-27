General John A. Logan often credited for founding Memorial Day

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. General John A. Logan, a native of Murphysboro, is credited for establishing Memorial Day as a national holiday.

Following the Civil War, General Logan helped found the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union Army veterans group.

On March 3, 1868, Logan issued General Orders No. 11, which set May 30, 1868 as a national day of remembrance for Civil War dead. It states, "for purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion."

Back then, the holiday was known as Decoration Day for the practice of placing flowers, wreaths, and flags upon gravestones. It was a response to commemorate the dead after the the unthinkable loss of life from the Civil War.

The name "Memorial Day" did not become popular until after World War II, and in 1967 federal law declared "Memorial Day" the official name.

Over the years, several customs and symbols in observance of Memorial Day have become common practice such as flying the flag at half staff until noon, and then raising it to the top of the staff until sunset.

In the United States, many wear red poppies on Memorial Day to commemorate civilians and military personnel who lost their lives in wars. The tradition stems from a poem called "In Flanders Fields" written by a soldier who lost a friend in World War I and then witnessed the sight of bright red poppies. The poem would become a part of memorial ceremonies across the world.

While it didn't officially become recognized until 1868, Waterloo, New York is credited with the first annual Memorial Day community service on May 5, 1866. Many towns claim the title, Waterloo has won congressional recognition as the "Birthplace of Memorial Day."