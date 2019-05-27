Illinois lawmakers to debate abortion restrictions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois lawmakers to debate abortion restrictions

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- New legislation that removes abortion restrictions in the state is on its way to the House. It passed out of committee Sunday night during a late-night session.

The Reproductive Health Act would allow abortions later in pregnancy and expand insurance coverage for procedures and contraception. State Representative Terri Bryant of Murphysboro spoke out against the bill.

"I condemn the passage of this legislation in the strongest terms and I pray that the people of Illinois reach out to all of their elected officials to oppose this bill," said Bryant. 

State Representative Patrick Windhorst also opposes the bill. "SB 25 Amendment 1 changes the definition of viability and allows an unborn child no independent rights. I'm voting no on this bill."

If the House passes the bill, it would next need Senate approval before heading to the governor's office.

