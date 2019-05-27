Warm, humid, and rain-free Memorial Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm, humid, and rain-free Memorial Day

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a few scattered storms on Sunday, things will quiet down for Memorial Day. A rain-free afternoon is expected, though it's going to be hot and humid. 

A front that has been bouncing north and south for what seems like weeks will push back into northern Illinois Monday afternoon. Severe storms and more flooding rains are possible in the northern half of the state, but in southern Illinois, that means hot, humid, and dry weather. 

Dry weather sticks around through Tuesday, but the pattern breaks down midweek bringing the return of scattered showers and storms. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

