Shooting investigation underway in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening.

Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page tells News Three police were called to the 900 block of South 21st Street for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Page says during the shooting, a home was struck by a bullet but no one inside was injured.