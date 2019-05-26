Pilot and passenger walk away from plane crash

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois Airport officials said a small plane crashed while attempting to land at the airport in Murphysboro on Sunday afternoon.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois Airport officials said a small plane crashed while attempting to land at the airport in Murphysboro on Sunday afternoon.
The Lioness Club honors military veterans with the 11th annual flag salute in Cannon Park - using more than 400 American Flags.
The Lioness Club honors military veterans with the 11th annual flag salute in Cannon Park - using more than 400 American Flags.
MT. VERNON -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening.
MT. VERNON -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening.
WSIL -- Some of us had to dodge some rain drops today, showers and thunderstorms moved through the region this afternoon but at least it wasn't a complete wash out.
WSIL -- Some of us had to dodge some rain drops today, showers and thunderstorms moved through the region this afternoon but at least it wasn't a complete wash out.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Our crew on the scene reports one small plane is upside down on the runway at Southern Illinois Airport.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Our crew on the scene reports one small plane is upside down on the runway at Southern Illinois Airport.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - People who have records of extraordinary service to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation in Illinois are eligible for induction into the state's Outdoor Hall of Fame.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - People who have records of extraordinary service to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation in Illinois are eligible for induction into the state's Outdoor Hall of Fame.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Saturday morning near Cambria.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Saturday morning near Cambria.
(WSIL) -- Rain will likely move in through midday hours. A chance for showers late this morning will likely transition to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms as today's system moves through.
(WSIL) -- Rain will likely move in through midday hours. A chance for showers late this morning will likely transition to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms as today's system moves through.
MT. VERNON (WSI) — Sunday morning the boil order for the City of Mt. Vernon was lifted.
MT. VERNON (WSI) — Sunday morning the boil order for the City of Mt. Vernon was lifted.