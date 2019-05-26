Military Flag Salute to honor veterans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Military Flag Salute to honor veterans

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Volunteers with the Lioness Club placed nearly 400 American Flags around the pond at Cannon Park in Carterville this Memorial Day Weekend.

This is the 11th year the flags have been on display to honor veterans, as well as those who are currently serving.

On each flag pole rests a plaque in honor of an individual who served in our military.

"One year, we had a World War II Veteran that came out, and he was telling us about his service. He saw a plaque with the name of somebody that he served with, and he just broke down. It just tells you what this is all about," said Lioness Club Member, Sandra Conjardo. 

The flags will be on display until Monday evening. 

