Isolated storms move out, nice Memorial Day ahead

WSIL -- Some of us had to dodge some rain drops today, showers and thunderstorms moved through the region this afternoon but at least it wasn't a complete wash out. A few lingering isolated storms are moving out of western Kentucky but overall the remainder of the evening will be dry. Party cloudy skies will continue tonight with lows dipping into the upper 60s.

Memorial day will be a great day to hit the lake or the pool with partly cloudy skies and more above normal temperatures. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 80s, be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update on News 3 tomorrow morning.