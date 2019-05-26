Chicago mayor joins veterans, others at Memorial Day event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago mayor joins veterans, others at Memorial Day event

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins military veterans, members of law enforcement and other community leaders for a wreath-laying ceremony in Grant Park on Memorial Day.

The retired major general, John L. Borling, is among those also taking part in the Monday ceremony at the General John A. Logan Monument. Then-fighter pilot Borling was shot down during the Vietnam War and spent several years as a POW.

Logan was a Civil War general and founder of Decoration Day, which later became known as Memorial Day.

A former U.S. Marine and Gold Star father, James L. Frazier, was slated to present the Gold Star family wreath.

The annual event is sponsored by the Chicago Cultural Mile Association. It concludes with a 21 gun salute by Chicago police and the Police Rifle Detail.

