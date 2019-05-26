1 killed, 1 injured in Williamson County shooting

JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Our crew on the scene reports one small plane is upside down on the runway at Southern Illinois Airport.
JACKSON CO. (WSIL) -- Our crew on the scene reports one small plane is upside down on the runway at Southern Illinois Airport.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - People who have records of extraordinary service to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation in Illinois are eligible for induction into the state's Outdoor Hall of Fame.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - People who have records of extraordinary service to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation in Illinois are eligible for induction into the state's Outdoor Hall of Fame.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Saturday morning near Cambria.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Saturday morning near Cambria.
(WSIL) -- Rain will likely move in through midday hours. A chance for showers late this morning will likely transition to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms as today's system moves through.
(WSIL) -- Rain will likely move in through midday hours. A chance for showers late this morning will likely transition to a chance for afternoon thunderstorms as today's system moves through.
MT. VERNON (WSI) — Sunday morning the boil order for the City of Mt. Vernon was lifted.
MT. VERNON (WSI) — Sunday morning the boil order for the City of Mt. Vernon was lifted.
Dozens gathered at Mound City National Cemetery to honor our nation's heroes by attending a Memorial Day service.
Dozens gathered at Mound City National Cemetery to honor our nation's heroes by attending a Memorial Day service.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday morning.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Water services are back to normal in Mt. Vernon, but a city-wide boil water order remains in effect until further notice.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Water services are back to normal in Mt. Vernon, but a city-wide boil water order remains in effect until further notice.
MARION (WSIL) -- Alexis Krasselt says the experience of giving birth to baby boy Conner was an unusual one.
MARION (WSIL) -- Alexis Krasselt says the experience of giving birth to baby boy Conner was an unusual one.