1 killed, 1 injured in Williamson County shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 killed, 1 injured in Williamson County shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Saturday morning near Cambria. 

The sheriff's office says Dustin Bean, 38, was killed. Jody Price, 42, remains in critical condition.

The suspect, Allen Conner, 55, is being held on two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Additional charges are expected. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.